AIIMS Jammu starts cardiac surgeries, performs first open-heart procedures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: AIIMS Jammu has commenced cardiac surgical services with the successful performance of its first-ever open-heart surgeries, marking a major milestone in the development of advanced super-specialty healthcare facilities in the region.

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu, described the achievement as a significant step towards establishing the institute as a leading tertiary-care centre, adding that the facility would reduce patients' dependence on distant hospitals for complex cardiac procedures.

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The milestone was achieved during the three-day CTVS & Pediatric Cardiology Conclave, organized from November 1 to 3 by the Departments of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CTVS) and Paediatrics, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi.

Two patients underwent successful cardiac surgeries. An eight-year-old girl with ostium secundum atrial septal defect underwent ASD closure, while a 57-year-old woman suffering from rheumatic heart disease and severe mitral regurgitation underwent mitral valve replacement.

The procedures were performed jointly by visiting experts Dr Devagourou Velayoudam, Professor and Head, CTVS; Dr Parag Gharde, Professor of Cardiac Anaesthesia; Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu, Professor of Cardiac Intensive Care; Dr Saurabh Gupta, Professor of Cardiology, AIIMS New Delhi, and Dr Sartaj Ahmad Guroo, Associate Professor, CTVS, AIIMS Jammu.

Additionally, the Cardiology team comprising Dr Radhika Uppal, Paediatric Cardiologist, Dr Mayank Saini and Dr Zubair Farooq performed four PDA device closures in children aged 10 months to three years on November 2, under Dr Saurabh K. Gupta's guidance.

Dr Shruti Sharma, Additional Professor, and Dr Slomi Gupta, Assistant Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology, managed preoperative anaesthesia.

Dr Vijay Kumar Kundal, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Jammu, highlighted the coordinated efforts of clinical, nursing, technical and administrative teams. The conclave concluded today with an academic session led by visiting faculty.