AIIMS Jammu performs RFA on high-risk patient with multiple comorbidities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, successfully performed Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) for Trigeminal Neuralgia in a high-risk patient with multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and heart block.

The 72-year-old male patient from Samba district had been suffering from severe facial pain for almost 10 years and had consulted multiple doctors. Over time, the pain had become refractory to medications and was severely affecting his quality of life, as he was unable to eat or sleep properly. He was presented to the Pain Clinic at AIIMS Jammu and was diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia.

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In view of his heart block, a pacemaker was first inserted by the Department of Cardiology. Performing RFA in a patient with a pacemaker requires specialized care, as the radiofrequency current can interfere with the device. The mode of the pacemaker was therefore changed accordingly, and the patient was kept under advanced haemodynamic monitoring throughout the procedure.

The advanced interventional procedure was performed under X-ray guidance by Dr Kanika Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain. Anaesthesia and advanced haemodynamic monitoring were managed by Dr Jagriti and Dr Disha, along with anaesthesia technical team. Following the procedure, the patient is now completely pain-free and off all pain medications, and is able to eat and sleep normally.

Prof (Dr) Sunana Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Anaesthesiology, said, “This case shows that even high-risk patients with multiple diseases can safely benefit from interventional pain procedures when performed with the right precautions and teamwork.”

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, highlighted the Institute’s commitment to providing advanced, safe and patient-centred care. He emphasized that multidisciplinary teamwork and specialized expertise play a vital role in managing complex cases and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain.