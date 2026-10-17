AIIMS Jammu performs reconstructive eye surgery on 5-month-old

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: AIIMS Jammu has successfully performed reconstructive eye surgery on a 5-month-old child with major developmental anomalies, including cryptophthalmos and genitourinary abnormalities.

The child initially presented at AIIMS Jammu and was diagnosed with Fraser syndrome. After detailed examination, the child was found to have a rectovesical fistula and cryptophthalmos.

Advertisement

The paediatric surgery team led by Dr Lucky Gupta, Associate Professor, successfully performed posterior sagittal rectoplasty for rectovesical fistula in a single sitting, instead of a staged procedure.

The child then underwent bilateral eyelid reconstructive surgery with the aim of improving ocular and facial appearance while providing appropriate anatomical coverage and protection.

This complex surgery was led by Dr Nazia Anjum, Associate Professor, who caters to extraocular and orbital reconstructive surgery. She was assisted by Dr Shefali Verma, Senior Resident, and a team of junior residents. Under the expert supervision of Dr Nitin Kumar, Additional Professor, and the guidance of Dr Bhavani Raina, Officiating Head, Department of Ophthalmology, the team carried out this rare surgery.

Successful ocular reconstruction is rarely about a single procedure. These cases are managed through staged reconstruction. Each patient therefore needs an individual treatment plan based on age, ocular health, anatomy, underlying disease and the desired functional and cosmetic outcome," said Dr Nazia Anjum, Associate Professor, AIIMS Jammu.

The critical anesthesia support during the procedure was provided by Dr Shruti Sharma, Dr Raksha Kundal, Dr Salomi Gupta and Dr Aleesha, whose expertise ensured patient safety throughout the surgical procedure.

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, said, "This case highlights the capability of AIIMS Jammu to manage rare and complex congenital conditions through multidisciplinary expertise, meticulous surgical planning and precision. Our institution remains committed to providing advanced, specialized and patient-centred care in the region, ensuring that patients have access to complex treatments closer to home."