Samba/Jammu, Jun 27: AIIMS Jammu has achieved a major milestone in cancer care by successfully performing Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever interstitial brachytherapy procedure on a 26-year-old woman diagnosed with Stage II vulvar cancer, the institute said.

Vulvar cancer is a rare gynaecological malignancy, accounting for only four percent of all gynaecological cancers, and is particularly uncommon in young patients.

The case was extensively reviewed by a multidisciplinary tumour board comprising experts from the Departments of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiodiagnosis, and Pathology to formulate an individualized treatment strategy, the AIIMS Jammu said in a statement.

It said the interstitial brachytherapy procedure was successfully performed by the Department of Radiation Oncology under the leadership of Prof (Dr) D N Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu.

This highly specialized technique allows precise delivery of radiation directly into the tumour, maximizing treatment effectiveness while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues, the institute said.

It said a significant advantage of this approach is that it enabled the patient to avoid a mutilating surgical procedure, which is particularly important in young women.

This organ-preserving treatment offers the potential for excellent disease control while maintaining the patient's quality of life.

Prof Sharma highlighted that this landmark procedure marks a significant step towards introducing advanced, organ-preserving cancer treatment modalities in the region.

This achievement reinforces AIIMS Jammu's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art oncology services and ensuring that patients in Jammu & Kashmir have access to the latest cancer treatment options within the Union Territory itself, the statement said. (Agencies)