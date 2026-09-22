AIIMS Jammu performs its 1st leadless pacemaker implantation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: AIIMS Jammu has successfully performed its first-ever leadless pacemaker implantation, providing a lifesaving treatment option to a patient suffering from a severe pacemaker pocket infection associated with a previously implanted conventional device.

The minimally invasive procedure was carried out as a specialized alternative to conventional pacemaker reimplantation, which can carry a significant risk of recurrent infection when the existing pacemaker pocket is infected.

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Conventional pacemakers consist of electrical leads that pass through veins into the heart and a pulse generator placed beneath the skin in a surgically created pocket. Infection of this pocket can make repeat implantation particularly challenging.

To overcome this complication, the medical team at AIIMS Jammu opted for a leadless pacemaker, a miniaturised, self-contained cardiac device implanted directly into the right ventricle through the femoral vein.

The procedure eliminates the need for a chest incision, surgical pocket and transvenous electrical leads, thereby addressing some of the challenges associated with conventional pacemaker systems, particularly in patients with infected device pockets.

The cardiac procedure was performed by Dr Zubair Farooq and Dr Mayank Saini, Assistant Professors in the Department of Cardiology, with support from a specialized team of cardiac nurses and technicians.

At the same time, treatment of the active infection required a multidisciplinary surgical approach. Dr Rahul Gorka, Associate Professor in the Department of Plastic Surgery, performed extensive surgical debridement and reconstructive repair of the infected pacemaker pocket.

The procedure involved removal of contaminated and infected tissue from the affected area, followed by reconstructive repair, with the objective of controlling the infection and preventing its spread into the systemic circulation.

Following the combined cardiac and surgical procedures, the patient is stable, without complications, and recovering well under close postoperative observation.

The successful intervention marks another significant step in the development of advanced interventional cardiac and multidisciplinary treatment capabilities at AIIMS Jammu.