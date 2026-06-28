AIIMS Jammu performs 1st ever interstitial brachytherapy procedure in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: AIIMS Jammu performed the first-ever interstitial brachytherapy procedure in Jammu & Kashmir on a 26-year-old woman diagnosed with Stage II vulvar cancer.

The patient was managed under the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at AIIMS Jammu. Vulvar cancer is a rare gynaecological malignancy, accounting for only 4% of all gynaecological cancers, and is particularly uncommon in young patients.

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The case was extensively reviewed by a multidisciplinary tumour board comprising experts from the Departments of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Radiodiagnosis, and Pathology to formulate an individualized treatment strategy.

The interstitial brachytherapy procedure was successfully performed by the Department of Radiation Oncology under the leadership of Prof (Dr) DN Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu. This highly specialized technique allows precise delivery of radiation directly into the tumour, maximizing treatment effectiveness while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

A significant advantage of this approach is that it enabled the patient to avoid a mutilating surgical procedure, which is particularly important in young women. This organ-preserving treatment offers the potential for excellent disease control while maintaining the patient's quality of life.

Prof (Dr) DN Sharma highlighted that this landmark procedure marks a significant step towards introducing advanced, organ-preserving cancer treatment modalities in the region.