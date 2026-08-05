AIIMS Jammu performs 1st CRT-D implantation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Department of Cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, Jammu, has successfully performed its first Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) implantation.

The landmark procedure was carried out by Dr Zubair Farooq and Dr Mayank Saini, Assistant Professors in the Department of Cardiology, with crucial support from the Cath Lab's nursing and technical staff.

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CRT-D is an advanced device-based therapy primarily recommended for patients suffering from severe heart failure who continue to experience debilitating symptoms despite receiving optimal medical treatment. The implanted device improves the heart's pumping efficiency by synchronizing the contraction of its chambers while simultaneously monitoring heart rhythm. In the event of a life-threatening arrhythmia, it can automatically deliver life-saving therapy to restore normal cardiac rhythm, thereby reducing the risk of sudden cardiac death.

The successful implantation represents a major addition to the expanding portfolio of advanced cardiac procedures now available at AIIMS Jammu and reflects the institute's continued focus on building a comprehensive tertiary-level cardiology centre within the Union Territory.

Since the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Cath Lab, the Department of Cardiology has performed nearly 300 interventional cardiac procedures, steadily introducing sophisticated treatment options that were previously available only at select centres outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The department now offers a wide spectrum of advanced cardiovascular interventions, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) for patients with severe aortic valve disease, Image-Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) using Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for complex coronary artery disease, including challenging bifurcation and Left Main coronary interventions.

In addition, the department has introduced Calcium Modification using Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) for heavily calcified coronary arteries, High-Risk Assisted PCIs supported with Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP), as well as Electrophysiological (EP) Studies and Ablation procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of complex heart rhythm disorders.