AIIMS Jammu organizes region’s 1st Dermatopathology CME & workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, organized the region’s first Dermatopathology Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme and hands-on workshop at the Institute’s Convention Centre.

The academic event was jointly organized by the Departments of Dermatology and Pathology, AIIMS Jammu, in association with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) Academy, Special Interest Group (SIG) Dermatopathology, and IADVL Jammu & Kashmir.

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The programme brought together distinguished dermatopathologists from across India, including internationally trained experts. Prominent among them was Dr Sasi Kiran Attili from Visakhapatnam, a Germany- and UK-trained dermatopathologist and Coordinator of SIG Dermatopathology, along with Dr Anuradha Priyadarshini from Chennai and Dr Sanjana A S from Bengaluru.

The CME commenced with expert lectures on fundamental dermatopathological reaction patterns, including spongiotic, interface, psoriasiform, granulomatous and panniculitic patterns, providing participants with a systematic approach to histopathological diagnosis.

The major highlight was “Dermpath Live,” an innovative hands-on workshop combining conventional glass-slide microscopy with digitally scanned histopathology slides. Postgraduate residents and participating dermatologists received interactive training in identifying microscopic features, recognizing diagnostic patterns and correlating histopathological findings with clinical presentations.

The workshop covered a broad spectrum of dermatological diseases routinely encountered in clinical practice, including inflammatory and neoplastic disorders, vasculitis, panniculitis, and infectious and non-infectious granulomatous diseases.

In a distinctive educational format, participants rotated between conventional microscopy and digital slide-viewing sessions. The workshop featured 20 glass-slide cases and 20 complementary digital-slide cases.

The programme also featured a lecture on dermoscopy–histopathology correlation by Dr Payal Chauhan, Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, AIIMS Jammu. This was followed by an interactive dermatopathology quiz conducted by Dr C Brijesh Nair, member of SIG Dermatopathology.

Prof (Dr) Shabab Lalit Angurana, Dean (Research), AIIMS Jammu, delivered the keynote address, encouraging delegates to benefit from the expertise of the invited speakers and the diverse topics covered during this distinctive CME programme.