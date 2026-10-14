AIIMS Jammu organizes awareness programme on palliative care

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: On the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, Department of Anaesthesiology, AIIMS Jammu organized an awareness programme featuring a 'Nukkad-Natak' and Poster Competition.

The programme followed this year's global theme, "Pain Management: An Essential Part of Palliative Care," highlighting the importance of comprehensive pain relief and compassionate care.

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The initiative aimed to create awareness among patients, attendants, healthcare personnel and the general public regarding the importance of palliative care and effective pain management.

The programme highlighted that effective pain management is an essential component of palliative care. Through interactive performances and creative poster presentations, the team communicated the importance of recognizing pain, assessing its severity, addressing physical and emotional suffering, and providing holistic support to patients and their families.

The Nukkad-Natak presented practical and relatable messages on pain and symptom management in patients with life threatening illnesses. The performance used an engaging public format to encourage patients and families to seek appropriate support and to understand that relief from pain and suffering is an important part of quality palliative care.

A poster competition was also organized around the theme of palliative care and pain management. Participants presented informative and creative posters addressing pain assessment, holistic care, emotional and psychological support, family support and the broader principles of palliative care.

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu, emphasized that effective pain management is an integral part of quality palliative care and that every patient deserves relief from suffering, dignity and compassionate support. He highlighted the importance of holistic, patient-centred care that addresses the physical, emotional and psychological needs of patients with life-threatening illnesses. He further stressed the need to enhance public awareness, ensure timely pain assessment and promote compassionate support for patients and their families.

The programme concluded with a renewed emphasis on promoting awareness about pain management and holistic palliative care.