AIIMS Jammu organises programme on Breast Cancer Awareness

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Nov 4: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Jammu, organised a special programme to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026, honouring breast cancer survivors and celebrating their courage, resilience and inspiring journeys of recovery.

The survivors were felicitated in recognition of their strength and determination in overcoming the challenges of the disease. The programme also sought to reinforce their confidence, emotional well-being and sense of belonging to the AIIMS Jammu family.

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The institute's multidisciplinary approach brings together surgical oncology and radiotherapy services. Dr. Paras Khanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology and Dr. Girija Priya Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiotherapy, contribute to these services as part of the breast cancer care team.

Prof. (Dr.) Shabab Lalit Angurana, Dean Research and Professor & Head, Department of Radiotherapy, AIIMS Jammu, emphasised that effective breast cancer care extends beyond medical treatment to encompass empathy, dignity and emotional well-being.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, who graced the occasion as chief guest, reaffirmed the institute's commitment to stand alongside patients and their families at every stage of their breast cancer journey.

On this occasion, breast cancer survivors shared their personal journeys of diagnosis, treatment and recovery, along with their experiences of care at AIIMS Jammu.

The programme also witnessed participation from survivors residing in distant areas, including Rajouri and Kishtwar.