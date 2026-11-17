Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: AIIMS Jammu has expanded its specialized medical services by launching four new healthcare facilities: a Sleep Laboratory, a Sleep Clinic, an Obesity Clinic, and an Infectious Disease Clinic.

Introduced under the leadership of Executive Director and CEO Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, these additions aim to offer faster diagnoses and targeted treatments for patients across Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring regions.

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The Department of Pulmonary Medicine has set up both the Sleep Clinic and the Sleep Laboratory to tackle the rising number of undiagnosed sleep disorders. At the new Sleep Laboratory, doctors will conduct Polysomnography—commonly known as a sleep study. This overnight test tracks body functions while a patient sleeps to pinpoint exact causes behind sleep issues and guide effective treatment.

These services will help patients dealing with conditions such as obstructive sleep apnoea, chronic insomnia, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, and irregular sleep-wake cycles. To make care easily accessible, the department will run the dedicated Sleep Clinic every Thursday. Patients experiencing loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, restless nights, or extreme daytime tiredness are encouraged to visit for specialized evaluation.

Speaking at the launch, Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha stressed that restful sleep is just as vital to good health as a balanced diet and regular exercise. He noted that heavy workloads, career demands, academic stress, and busy modern lifestyles frequently push people to sacrifice their sleep, leading to long-term health problems.

Alongside sleep medicine, the opening of the Obesity Clinic and the Infectious Disease Clinic broadens the institute’s ability to treat complex health conditions under one roof. Through these steady upgrades in medical infrastructure, AIIMS Jammu continues to bring advanced, patient-focused healthcare closer to the local community.