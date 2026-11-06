AIIMS Jammu hosts National Conference ‘PNNFICON 2026’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The College of Nursing, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with the Paediatric & Neonatal Nurses Forum, India (PNNFI), organized the 4th National Conference, PNNFICON 2026, at the Convention Centre, AIIMS Jammu.

Centred on the theme “Pediatric & Neonatal Care in the 21st Century – Innovation, Research, Collaboration,” the three-day conference provided a platform for advancing knowledge, strengthening professional competencies and fostering collaboration in paediatric and neonatal nursing. It witnessed participation of nursing professionals, academicians, researchers and students from across the country.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, as chief guest. Dr Sandeep Singh, Registrar, J&K Nursing Council, and Dr Deepika C Khakha, former Nursing Advisor, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, attended as guests of honour. The conference was organized under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Rimple Sharma, Principal, College of Nursing, AIIMS Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, underscored the indispensable role of nursing professionals in ensuring quality, safe and compassionate healthcare, particularly in specialized paediatric and neonatal care. He highlighted nurses’ role in early identification of clinical complications, infection prevention, safe medication administration and effective family counselling.

A major highlight was the series of five pre-conference workshops, offering hands-on learning in specialized nursing care. These covered neonatal resuscitation, developmental supportive care, thermoregulation, breastfeeding and nutrition, critical care equipment and bundle care, drug calculation and fluid preparation.

The scientific programme featured deliberations on preventive paediatrics, immunisation, neonatal intensive care, infant nutrition, congenital disorders and contemporary nursing practices. Research paper and poster presentations enabled young researchers and nursing professionals to showcase their work, exchange ideas and contribute to nursing knowledge. A cultural programme further strengthened camaraderie and professional fellowship among participants.

The conference concluded with a valedictory session, during which outstanding contributions were recognized through awards.