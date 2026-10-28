AIIMS Jammu hosts CME on Biomedical Research Ethics & Good Clinical Practice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, Jammu, organized a one-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Ethics, Governance and Good Clinical Practice in Biomedical and Health Research” at its premises, in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi and the ICMR-New Delhi.

The programme was held under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, who also served as the organizing chairperson. The event was graced by Prof (Dr) S C Tiwari, chairperson of the Ethics Committee (PGR) and former Head of the Department of Nephrology, AIIMS New Delhi, as the chief guest, and Prof (Dr) G N Singh, former Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Technical Advisor (FDA) to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as the guest of honour.

Advertisement

The CME aimed to promote awareness of ethical principles, Good Clinical Practice (GCP), regulatory requirements and responsible research conduct among healthcare professionals, researchers and other stakeholders. The key topics covered included the ICMR National Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical and Health Research; Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Guidelines and the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules; Research Integrity and Publication Ethics; the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and Data Protection in Health Research; Single Ethics Review for Multisite Research; and Patient Safety and the Roles of Ethics Committees.

The programme featured expert sessions by Dr Roli Mathur, Head of the ICMR Bioethics Unit; Prof Subir Kumar Maulik, former Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at AIIMS New Delhi; Prof T Velpandian, In-charge of Ocular Pharmacology at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi; Dr Bansuri Velpandian of NITI Aayog, New Delhi; Prof Shabab Lalit Angurana, Dean (Research); and Prof Vijay K Kundal, Medical Superintendent.

The event was coordinated by Prof (Dr) Meeta Gupta, Dean (Academics) and Dr Gaurav Gupta, Associate Professor in the Department of General Medicine. Dr Raksha Kundal, Additional Professor in the Department of Anaesthesiology, and Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, served as the organizing and co-organizing secretaries, respectively.