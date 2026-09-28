AIIMS Jammu hosts CME-cum-workshop on Paediatric Cardiology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu organized a one-day CME-cum-workshop on Paediatric Cardiology, themed “From Murmur to Management,” bringing together paediatricians, cardiologists, neonatologists, CTVS surgeons and postgraduate students from different institutions across the region.

The programme was organized by the Department of Paediatrics, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with the IAP Jammu Branch. The event featured distinguished faculty Dr Radhakrishnan S and Dr Ashish Katewa from Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, along with Dr Sanjeev Digra, president, IAP Jammu Branch, and other eminent faculty members.

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The academic programme included expert lectures, interactive sessions, clinical case discussions and a hands-on Paediatric ECHO workshop. The practical sessions provided participants an opportunity to enhance their understanding of paediatric cardiac evaluation and discuss challenging clinical situations with experienced specialists.

The workshop also provided a platform for interaction and knowledge exchange among professionals from different specialties involved in paediatric cardiac care, highlighting the importance of early recognition, accurate diagnosis, timely referral and multidisciplinary management.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, highlighted the importance of recognizing cardiac problems in children at an early stage. He emphasized that timely diagnosis and coordinated care involving different specialties can make a meaningful difference to paediatric cardiac outcomes.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Samriti Gupta, Associate Professor and officiating head, Department of Paediatrics, and Dr Sheetal Ganju, Associate Professor, with Dr Radhika Uppal, Assistant Professor and organizing secretary and the senior residents of the Department of Paediatrics contributing to the successful conduct of the CME-cum-workshop. The CME-cum-workshop concluded with a vote of thanks.