AIIMS Jammu expands minimally invasive brain, spine surgeries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Department of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Jammu has successfully performed a series of advanced endoscopic and minimally invasive brain and spinal surgeries, providing patients with access to complex neurosurgical treatment closer to home.

The procedures included minimally invasive surgeries for lumbar disc prolapse and lumbar canal stenosis, conditions that can cause severe back and leg pain, numbness, weakness and difficulty in walking.

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The department said such techniques involve smaller incisions and less muscle dissection, which can help reduce postoperative pain and facilitate faster recovery in selected patients.

Recently, the department, in collaboration with the Department of ENT, performed an endoscopic removal of a malignant skull-base brain tumour in a 28-year-old woman from Kashmir.

The tumour was compressing critical areas near the brainstem. The surgical team accessed the tumour through a natural corridor, enabling its removal while protecting vital neurovascular structures.

The department has also performed keyhole surgery for selected brain tumours through a small eyebrow incision and routinely carries out endoscopic surgery for pituitary tumours through the nasal route, avoiding conventional large skull openings.

Dr Shaurya Darbari, Officiating Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, said the focus was on reducing tissue damage while maintaining safety, precision and effectiveness.

He said appropriate patient selection, detailed imaging, specialised instruments and multidisciplinary teamwork were essential for successful outcomes.

He acknowledged the contribution of Dr Kanav Gupta, Assistant Professor, and the anaesthesia, operating theatre, nursing and critical-care teams.

Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu, congratulated the teams and said the institute is committed to adopting established, evidence-based technologies to improve surgical outcomes.

He said AIIMS Jammu aims to provide advanced neurosurgical care to people from Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and neighbouring regions, reducing the need for patients to travel to distant centres in Chandigarh, Delhi and other cities.