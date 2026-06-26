AIIMS Jammu CEO showcases expertise at global oncology conference in US

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Prof (Dr) DN Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS Jammu, represented India at the prestigious American Brachytherapy Society Annual Conference 2026 held in Los Angeles, California, USA.

The conference, which concluded recently, brought together leading experts, researchers and clinicians from across the world to discuss the latest developments in brachytherapy and radiation oncology. Prof Sharma was featured in the official conference programme, reflecting his significant contributions to radiation oncology and cancer care.

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A key highlight of his participation was an invited lecture on “Operational Efficiency of a Multi-Site Practice (GYN, Prostate, Others)” during the session titled “Socioeconomic Session I: Adding Value through Efficient Resource Utilization.”

Addressing international audience, Prof Sharma shared insights on improving operational efficiency, optimizing oncology services and ensuring better utilization of healthcare resources in cancer care. The session featured eminent faculty members and experts from leading healthcare institutions worldwide and focused on contemporary challenges and best practices in radiation oncology.

Prof Sharma also presented his scientific work, “Doppler Guided Interstitial Brachytherapy for Residual Neck Node Metastases,” during the conference’s scientific programme. The presentation highlighted innovative approaches in cancer treatment and provided an opportunity to exchange research findings with distinguished international experts and researchers.

The conference, regarded as one of the foremost global platforms dedicated to brachytherapy and radiation oncology, served as a forum for scientific exchange, collaborative learning and dissemination of cutting-edge research aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes.

Prof Sharma’s participation facilitated academic interaction and professional collaboration with experts from different countries, while also showcasing India’s growing expertise in radiation oncology and brachytherapy.