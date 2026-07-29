AIIMS Jammu achieves successful reconstruction of complex burn-deformed hand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Jammu has successfully restored hand function in a patient with a severe post-burn deformity of the right hand, highlighting the Institute's growing expertise in advanced reconstructive plastic surgery and comprehensive burn care.

The patient had developed severe post-burn contractures that resulted in marked deformity, restricted finger movements, and significant difficulty in carrying out routine daily activities. Following a thorough clinical evaluation, the surgical team devised a customized single-stage treatment plan aimed at achieving maximum functional recovery while avoiding multiple surgical procedures.

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The procedure combined extensive contracture release, K-wire fixation of the finger joints, split-thickness skin grafting, application of an artificial dermal substitute, and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) in a single operative session. This multimodal approach provided durable wound coverage, enhanced graft take, promoted tissue healing, and reduced the overall treatment duration.

The patient has shown satisfactory postoperative recovery, with healthy graft uptake and stable wound healing. A comprehensive rehabilitation programme comprising physiotherapy, splinting, and hand therapy has been initiated to optimize functional recovery and facilitate a return to normal daily activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rahul Gorka, Associate Professor & Officiating Head, Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS Jammu, said: "The management of complex post-burn hand deformities requires meticulous planning, precise surgical execution, and coordinated rehabilitation. Early and structured rehabilitation remains essential for achieving the best long-term outcomes."

Prof (Dr) D N Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, said, "This achievement reflects AIIMS Jammu's commitment to providing advanced, patient-centred super-specialty healthcare through clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care."

The Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Jammu provides comprehensive care for patients with burns, traumatic injuries, congenital anomalies, chronic wounds, and complex soft-tissue defects.