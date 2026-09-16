AIIMS-Delhi installs first made-in-India endoscopy system with advanced imaging features

NEW DELHI, Sept 16: AIIMS-Delhi has installed the first made-in-India endoscopy system with advanced imaging features, strengthening its capabilities to provide specialised gastroenterology care to patients, the hospital authorities said.

The endoscopy system, EP-6000, has been donated to the Department of Gastroenterology by Fujifilm India as a goodwill gesture and as part of its commitment to support patients in need, they said.

The company has established an endoscopy manufacturing facility in Jodhpur as part of the Centre's Make-in-India initiative.

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AIIMS Director Dr Nikhil Tandon said the institute was happy that a manufacturing facility for endoscopes had been established in India.

"AIIMS has a longstanding commitment to advancing patient care through the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies and clinical innovation. The installation of the first Made-in-India endoscope system will add to our capabilities to serve patients at large," he said.

Dr Pramod Garg, head of the Department of Gastroenterology, said the new system would enhance the department's capabilities to serve a large number of patients.

Fujifilm India chief Wada San said the company remained committed to providing quality products and services in India.

The installation comes as India seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing of medical devices and reduce dependence on imports while expanding access to advanced healthcare technologies.

The new system is expected to support the gastroenterology department in providing advanced endoscopic services to patients at AIIMS, one of the country's major tertiary-care healthcare institutions. (PTI)