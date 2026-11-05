AIIMS Awantipora Inches Closer To Opening, OPD By December, Nadda Reviews Progress

Srinagar, Nov 5: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday reviewed the progress of the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, directing the concerned agencies to expedite the remaining works and ensure early operationalisation of the premier healthcare institution.

During his visit, Nadda reviewed infrastructure development, procurement of medical equipment, recruitment of faculty and other manpower, besides assessing preparations for the commencement of outpatient and academic services.

The Union Minister was informed that all major buildings of AIIMS Awantipora had been completed, while the remaining construction works were being undertaken in phases.

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Appreciating the efforts of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), HITES and other agencies involved in the project, Nadda commended the stakeholders for completing major infrastructure components despite challenging terrain and other constraints.

He directed the concerned agencies to maintain the pace of work and complete the remaining construction activities by March 2027.

The Union Minister was also informed that Phase-I infrastructure, including the OPD registration block, OPD block, residential buildings and designated hostels, had been completed, while inventory verification and formal handover processes were underway.

Stressing the need to make healthcare services available without further delay, Nadda directed HITES and the Executive Director of AIIMS Awantipora to work in close coordination and expedite the procurement of medical equipment, OPD instruments, laboratory equipment, and medical and administrative furniture.

Procurement approval has been conveyed for 180 medical equipment items worth Rs 59.41 crore, with Notices of Award already issued for 140 items. The remaining procurement processes, including those related to OPD instruments, laboratory furniture and medical and administrative furniture, are at various stages.

As per the proposed timeline, OPD services at AIIMS Awantipora are targeted to commence before December 2026, while inpatient department (IPD) services are scheduled to begin in July 2027, subject to the completion of requisite infrastructure and operational arrangements.

Academic activities, including MBBS classes, are also proposed to commence during the 2027-28 academic session, beginning June-July 2027.

Nadda also reviewed the recruitment status and directed the institute's administration to expedite the appointment of qualified faculty members and non-faculty personnel.

The Ministry has approved the engagement of essential manpower for the commencement of OPD and related services. The proposed arrangement covers 652 positions across different categories, including security personnel, hospital attendants, and housekeeping and sanitation staff.

The Union Minister also stressed the need for adequate arrangements regarding campus security, transport connectivity, website development and operational partnerships to ensure the smooth functioning of the institute.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo welcomed Nadda's visit and expressed hope that AIIMS Awantipora would commence its academic activities with 100 MBBS seats.

Speaking to reporters after the Union Minister's visit, Itoo said the proposed intake of 100 MBBS students would mark a significant step towards strengthening medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that while 50 MBBS seats had been announced earlier, Nadda had now indicated that the institute would begin its academic activities with an intake of 100 students.

“This is a matter of great satisfaction for us. Earlier, 50 MBBS seats had been announced, but now the Union Health Minister has indicated that 100 students will soon start their studies at AIIMS Awantipora,” she said.

Itoo also stressed the need to make OPD services functional at the earliest, saying the facility would provide considerable relief to people, particularly residents of south Kashmir, who often have to travel to Srinagar and other places for specialised consultations and treatment.

She said the operationalisation of AIIMS would strengthen the existing healthcare network and help reduce the patient burden on major tertiary care hospitals in the Valley.

The Minister said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had visited the project site several times over the past two years to review its progress and push for early completion.

She added that she had accompanied the Chief Minister during several such visits, reiterating the government's commitment to making the institute functional without further delay.

Seeks intervention in Sopore student's death case

Meanwhile, Itoo said she had also raised the issue of Adnan Ahmad Rather, a final-year MBBS student from Sopore who died in Bangladesh, with the Union Health Minister.

She said she personally handed over the relevant documents and contact details to Nadda and sought his intervention to facilitate the early repatriation of the student's mortal remains to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The family is going through an extremely difficult time. His mother, who was accompanying him in Bangladesh, is also in a state of shock following his death. I requested the Union Health Minister to intervene and ensure that the mortal remains are brought back at the earliest,” she said.

Itoo added that Nadda had assured her that he would take up the matter with the concerned ministry and extend all possible assistance in facilitating the repatriation process.

Project witnessed repeated delays

Notably, AIIMS Awantipora is among the major healthcare infrastructure projects undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir and is expected to emerge as a key centre for specialised treatment, medical education and advanced research.

However, the institute has missed several earlier deadlines for operationalisation, with patients and residents of south Kashmir continuing to await the commencement of its services.

Once fully functional, the institute is expected to cater to patients from south Kashmir and other parts of the Union Territory, reducing the need for people to travel to Srinagar and other cities for specialised healthcare.

Its operationalisation is also expected to ease the pressure on existing tertiary care institutions, including SKIMS Soura and Government Medical College Srinagar, while creating additional opportunities for medical education and specialised healthcare services in the region. (KNO)