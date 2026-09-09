Aids, appliances distributed; medical camp held at Vridh Ashram on World Physiotherapy Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: On World Physiotherapy Day, the Home for the Aged & Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Ambphalla, Jammu, organized a Physiotherapy Awareness Programme, medical health check-up camp and distribution of aids and appliances to the elderly inmates.

The programme was organized by the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Jammu, under the guidance of the Director, Dr. Rohinika Sharma. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Devedika Padha, Lecturer (Physiotherapy), along with the dedicated team of CRC Jammu.

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A special physiotherapy awareness and exercise session was conducted for the inmates, focusing on the importance of regular physical activity, appropriate exercises and mobility in maintaining strength, flexibility, balance and functional independence among the senior citizens.

The programme was further enriched by a medical health check-up camp, organized in collaboration with Ayush Hospital, Jammu. Dr. Bharti, Medical Officer, along with her team, conducted the health assessments of the inmates and provided appropriate medical advice and guidance for their continued well-being.

A significant highlight of the programme was the distribution of aids and appliances to needy beneficiaries, supporting their mobility, functional needs and independence. Around 50 beneficiaries benefited from the various activities conducted during the programme.

On behalf of the Vridh Ashram, Dr. Dinesh Gupta, Secretary, along with Managing Committee Members Rajinder Singh and Sat Pal Sharma, expressed their sincere appreciation to the CRC Jammu and Ayush Hospital teams for their support and for bringing specialised healthcare, physiotherapy awareness and rehabilitation support closer to the elderly residents.

The Home for the Aged & Infirm expressed gratitude to CRC Jammu, Dr. Rohinika Sharma, Dr. Devedika Padha, Dr. Bharti and the respective teams for making the occasion purposeful, beneficial and memorable for the residents.