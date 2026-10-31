AIC-IIIM launches training programme on leather technology

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: A one-month Skill Development Training Programme in Leather Technology was today inaugurated at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-IIIM), Srinagar.

The motive behind organizing the programme was to equip aspiring candidates with practical, industry-oriented skills and encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment in the leather sector.

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The programme is being jointly organised by AIC-IIIM Bioinnovation Foundation and Kashmir Government Polytechnic College, Srinagar, with around 14 candidates participating.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and Chairman, AIC-IIIM Bioinnovation Foundation, inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the trainees, he emphasised that skill development initiatives should focus not only on imparting technical knowledge but also on creating avenues for sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

He encouraged the participants to make the best use of the training and explore opportunities for developing their own enterprises in the leather technology sector.

Dr Shafquat Ara, Principal, Kashmir Government Polytechnic College, Srinagar, was also present on the occasion.

Dr Shahid Jibran, Chief Executive Officer, AIC-IIIM Bioinnovation Foundation, gave a detailed overview of the training programme and its objectives.

The one-month training programme will provide hands-on exposure to various aspects of leather technology, including leather processing, product development, manufacturing techniques and other related processes.

It will also familiarise participants with potential business opportunities in the sector, enabling them to translate their technical skills into viable self-employment ventures.

The initiative is part of AIC-IIIM's broader efforts to bridge the gap between technical education, practical skill development and entrepreneurship.