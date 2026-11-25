Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The All India Backward Classes Union (AIBCU) today demanded that the Centre include a separate column for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the ongoing census format and ensure full implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, the union flagged eight key issues related to reservation, constitutional rights and representation of backward communities.

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On the caste-based census, the AIBCU said while the Union Government had accepted the demand during the 2026 Winter Session of Parliament following a push by the Leader of the Opposition, the census format reportedly lacks a separate OBC column.

Recalling a similar assurance on August 31, 2018, by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding OBC data in the 2021 census, the body sought immediate correction in the format for proper caste-wise enumeration.

Addressing Jammu and Kashmir, the union alleged that successive Governments failed to properly implement the constitutional rights of OBCs and the 1992 Supreme Court principles, and said expectations of reservation rights after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, remain largely unfulfilled.

It said it has raised the matter with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ministers and a Cabinet Sub-Committee, and added that it has no objection to area-based reservations if applied horizontally without disturbing the vertical reservation structure.

Among its other demands, the AIBCU sought a single uniform OBC certificate valid for both J&K Union Territory and Central Government jobs, abolition of the "creamy layer" in OBC quota, and implementation of reservation in promotions under the relevant Presidential Order.

The union also called for a transparent probe into alleged wrongful deletion of voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.