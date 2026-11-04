AI Voice Agents: What They Mean for Everyday Life in Jammu and Kashmir

The call that no human picked up

It is 9 pm and a payment from your account has not gone through. You ring the bank. Instead of a recording asking you to press 1 for this and 2 for that, a voice asks what happened. It listens, checks your account, and says the money will be back by morning. No hold music. No queue.

The voice was not a person. It was a computer programme that can speak, understand and reply on an ordinary phone call. This is an AI voice agent, and most readers of this newspaper will speak to one this year without realising it.

What it actually is

Think of it as a chatbot that has learned to talk on the phone. You speak, it speaks back, in a normal human voice. Between your sentence and its reply, your speech is turned into text, an AI decides what to say, and the answer is turned back into a voice, all within a second or so.

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It is a different animal from the press-1-press-2 menu everyone dreads. That could only follow a fixed path. A voice agent understands language, so you explain your problem the way you would to a person.

Where it will change daily life

The biggest change is not that machines will talk. It is that nobody will wait on hold any more. A receptionist takes one call at a time. A voice agent takes hundreds at once, at 3 am on a Sunday, without getting tired or short-tempered.

Think of a district hospital on a Monday morning, the phone ringing non-stop with people wanting an appointment or a report, and two staff at the counter also facing a queue. A voice agent books the appointment and confirms the report, so the staff can look after the patient standing there.

Think of a helpline during heavy snowfall, when the highway is shut and thousands are calling at once. Today most of those calls go unanswered. A voice agent answers every one with the latest update and passes the urgent ones to a human.

It matters just as much for the hotel in Pahalgam, the houseboat owner on Dal Lake, the apple trader in Sopore, who lose customers because a call came while they were busy with another. An agent takes the booking and sends the details to their phone.

The honest part is jobs. Some call centre and front desk work will shrink. Other work will appear: supervising these agents, handling the calls they hand over, setting them up for local businesses. Those who learn to work with it will be better placed than those who ignore it.

The real test here is language. These agents handle English and Hindi well today. Kashmiri, Dogri and the Urdu spoken in homes are still catching up, and anyone promising perfect fluency in them right now is overselling.

What happens behind the scenes

The AI gets all the attention, but an AI sitting on a computer cannot ring anyone. It needs a phone line, and that line is the unglamorous part of the story. For years a business got its phone connection as a bundle of wires into the office, each carrying one call, so the eleventh caller on ten lines heard a busy tone. Today that connection comes over the internet, through what is called a SIP trunk, and one trunk can carry hundreds of calls at once. SIP trunking in India was until recently just a cheaper way to run an office phone system. What has changed is what is plugged into it: an AI instead of a receptionist.

Platforms such as FreJun Teler supply this layer, giving a business's software an Indian phone number and the line behind it, and handling the telephone part: making and receiving the call, passing the live audio to the AI as the person speaks, transferring to a human when needed, keeping a recording. The business brings the AI; the platform handles the phone line.

What it cannot do yet

An agent is only as good as the line it is on. A weak network in a hill village or a caller on speakerphone in a noisy shop will trip it up, and unlike a person, it may not say so.

It does not handle emotion well. A family calling about a serious diagnosis, or a customer who has been wronged, needs a human. A well-built agent knows when it is out of its depth and hands over. A badly built one keeps going.

The same technology that lets a bank answer your call lets a scammer imitate a voice you know. Two rules protect you. No bank, government office or courier will ever ask for an OTP or PIN on a call, human or machine. And if a call feels wrong, hang up and ring the official number yourself. Any business using this should also tell you in the first sentence that you are speaking to a machine.

What this means for you

Five years from now, most calls to a business will likely be answered by a machine first, and most people will prefer it, because the phone gets picked up. Soon after, your own phone will carry an assistant that rings the hospital's assistant to fix an appointment. Two machines talk, two people are spared the wait.

None of this needs anyone in Jammu or Kashmir to learn anything new. It works over the phone you already own. What it needs is a little scepticism: know when you are talking to a machine, ask for a person when you need one, and never give an OTP to anyone who rings you. Get those three habits right and this change should make life easier, not harder.