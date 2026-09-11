AI use in investigative operations of ACB still undecided amid data-security concerns

Storage, access, security of sensitive data under scrutiny

*Bureau submits replies to clarifications sought by GAD

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Sept 10: The proposed use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in investigative operations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir is yet to receive a final go-ahead, with deliberations of the Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) constituted to examine the project throwing up concerns over the security and confidentiality of sensitive investigation data.

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The concerns have assumed significance as ACB investigators, during corruption probes, lay hands on a wide range of information relating to Government servants and other persons, including service records, property details, bank and financial transactions, official correspondence, statements, electronic records and documents.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that the issue of data security came to the fore during the deliberations of the TAC, which was constituted by the Government in the month of March this year to examine and vet the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project in a comprehensive manner, covering technical, financial, administrative, legal and operational aspects and to assess whether the objectives, scope, deliverables, timelines and outcomes proposed in the specifications are clearly defined, realistic and aligned with the approved policy framework and project requirements.

The mandate of the TAC was also to scrutinize the technical architecture, specifications, design parameters, standards, interoperability, scalability, security provisions and sustainability aspects proposed in the DPR, ensuring adherence to prevailing Government standards.

"The committee is still examining whether the proposed system can be deployed without compromising the confidentiality of investigation material and whether adequate safeguards can be incorporated to prevent unauthorised access, copying, retention or disclosure of sensitive information", sources informed.

They further said that the ACB has also furnished its opinion on the questions raised and clarifications sought by the General Administration Department (GAD), which exercises administrative control over the Bureau, adding "the views of the ACB are now part of the material being considered in examining the proposal".

The AI could help investigators deal with the enormous volume of documents and information generated during a corruption investigation. Instead of an investigator manually going through hundreds of pages, an AI-enabled system could be used to search documents, identify names and connections, compare records, detect unusual patterns, prepare summaries and bring together information scattered across different documents.

It could also be used to quickly locate particular information in a large collection of files, translate or transcribe material, classify documents and assist investigators in analysing relationships between persons, companies, properties and transactions.

"Such capabilities generally require the system to be given access to the information that it is expected to analyse and this is where the principal confidentiality question arises", sources said, "depending upon the system finally selected, AI could operate on computers and servers located within the Government's own infrastructure or through a cloud-based system".

In a cloud-based arrangement, information supplied by an investigator may travel through a secure connection to servers operated by the service provider, where the AI processes it and sends the result back. The information may also interact with other components of the system such as databases, temporary storage, backup systems and technical logs.

"Therefore, before sensitive ACB records are fed into an AI system, the Government would need to establish precisely where the data will be stored, who can access it, how long it will remain there and whether it can be deleted completely after use", sources said, adding "another important question is whether the proposed system would use the information only for the particular investigation or whether any portion of the data could be retained for improving or training an AI model. The architecture and contractual conditions would have to clearly prevent unauthorised use or retention of investigation material".

Sources further said data leakage does not necessarily mean that somebody deliberately copies an entire investigation file as unauthorised disclosure could occur through several technical or human vulnerabilities. "A compromised user account could allow an unauthorised person to enter the system. A wrongly configured database or cloud storage could expose documents to persons who are not authorised to see them", they added.

Similarly, information could remain in system logs, temporary files or backups even after an investigator believes that the original document has been deleted. These are potential security risks being examined during the appraisal process, sources said.

"AI adoption in an investigative agency cannot be assessed merely on the basis of its ability to speed up analysis. The Government will also have to satisfy itself that confidential investigation material remains under appropriate control and that the system has adequate safeguards against unauthorised access or disclosure", they further said while disclosing that despite the proposal having moved to the technical appraisal stage, no final decision has yet been taken on actual deployment of AI in ACB investigations.