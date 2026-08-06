Ai+ Smartphone rolls out  Rs 100-cr bug bounty program

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Indigenous smartphone brand Ai+ has launched a Rs 100 crore bug bounty program spread over a period of five years, the company said on Thursday.

Through the initiative, the company is inviting independent researchers to actively test its systems, challenge its security architecture and highlight vulnerabilities that can be addressed before they impact consumers, Ai+ said in a statement.

"The company is pledging Rs 20 crore annually for the next five years, totalling Rs 100 crore, to invite the tech and developer community to enhance security and foster trust within its devices," the statement added.

Launched in September 2025, the company has garnered revenue of Rs 965 crore in the first fiscal year and aims to grow multifold to over Rs 7,500 crore in the current fiscal year.

Through the bug bounty program, Ai+ said that it is looking to go beyond traditional bug bounty programs to foster an open environment where developers, security researchers, and ethical hackers can collectively contribute to the safety and resilience of Ai+ products.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies founder and Ai+Smartphone CEO, Madhav Sheth, said that most companies tell users their devices are secure.

"We want to prove it. The reality is that no smartphone, no platform, and no technology ecosystem can claim security as a finished destination. Project Trust+ reflects our belief that trust should be built transparently and collaboratively," he said.

Sheth said that the company is opening its doors to India's technology community, based on its belief that the safest products are built not in isolation but together. (PTI)