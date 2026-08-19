AI, Quantum, Cybersecurity, Digital tools rapidly transforming governance: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 18 : Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that AI, Quantum, Cybersecurity and Digital tools are rapidly transforming governance and emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptation among civil servants as governance processes and technology evolve rapidly.

Addressing participants of the 15-Day Refresher Course for Lateral Entry Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries, the Minister said that the rapidly changing administrative environment requires officers to remain curious learners and continuously update their knowledge and skills.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the refresher course should be viewed as an opportunity for two-way communication and learning through dialogue, rather than merely a platform for delivering lectures. He emphasised that participants, having acquired substantial professional experience and maturity, should actively engage in discussions and provide feedback on their learning requirements.

The Minister highlighted the rapid pace of technological change, noting that developments in Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digital tools are increasingly influencing governance and administrative processes. He stressed that continuous learning is essential for officers to effectively understand and respond to these emerging technologies.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also emphasised the additional responsibility of civil servants to use emerging technologies and digital tools for delivering flagship Government programmes while maintaining their constitutional responsibilities and the institutional sanctity of Government. He noted that the Government has also focused on improving ease of implementation and ease of monitoring of programmes.

Referring to the curriculum of the refresher course, the Minister highlighted areas including policy analysis, digital transformation, municipal finance, public health, cybersecurity, education and Government communication. He suggested that Government communication should also encompass public communication, given the expanding communication responsibilities of government officers.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed that effective communication has become an essential requirement for responsible governance. He identified four key levels of communication for Government officers—communication with government functionaries and colleagues; political functionaries; the media; and the common people. He noted that the changing communication environment, including the growing role of social media, makes it increasingly important for officers to develop the ability to communicate effectively with different stakeholders.

The Minister highlighted the importance of institutionalising processes for bringing in fresh talent, fresh ideas and fresh work culture from different sectors. Referring to the institutionalised approach adopted for lateral entry, he informed that about 63 officers have so far entered through this mechanism. He also described the 15-day refresher programme as a form of mid-career course, aimed at supporting officers during their professional journey.