AI overdependence risks 'cognitive surrender' among children: NK Singh

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: There is a risk of 'cognitive surrender' among children due to excessive dependence on artificial intelligence, 15th Finance Commission President N K Singh said, stressing the need to harness technology without compromising their ability to think creatively and independently.

Singh also called for changing societal expectations of children and suggested parents and educators not stigmatise failure, saying it is an essential part of the learning process and can help foster innovation while having a positive impact on children's mental health.

"The ability to accept failure is not a stigma; it is a stage in learning. That requires a societal change. The innovation really would emanate from the ability of society, educators, and most importantly, parents to see that kind of expectation pattern from the children," Singh said at the 10th CII School Education Summit.

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Singh, who is also the President of the Institute of Economic Growth, said parents need to distinguish between responsible parenting and excessive expectations, and determine where to draw the line between reasonable and unrealistic demands on children to prevent adverse consequences on their mental health.

Talking about the use of artificial intelligence, Singh said it should be used as a "force multiplier" for mechanical and routine tasks while ensuring that young minds retain their ability to innovate and perform basic cognitive functions.

"I am worried. Does it or will it amount to cognitive surrender? When children who are supposed to be creative stop thinking creatively, their minds will not be able to do basic arithmetic, and they will have an answer from artificial intelligence," Singh said.

He said the challenge was to find ways to protect the cognitive abilities of children and young people while making productive use of AI.

"The question is how one harnesses AI in a manner which is a force multiplier at doing mechanical things, (while we) retain the ability to think innovatively, and at no point in time will we have cognitive surrender," Singh said. (PTI)