NEW DELHI, Nov 17: High-end computing systems and AI infrastructure company Meganet Technologies Global Ltd has filed draft papers with the markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 140 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 600 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated November 16.

The Mumbai-based company proposes to use Rs 100 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and Rs 11 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Meganet provides AI servers and workstations, data centre server solutions, high-performance computing systems, storage solutions, software and related services. It has served more than 2,600 customers globally since inception.

It operates a manufacturing facility at Mahape in Navi Mumbai, with an annual installed capacity of 5,928 servers. It produced 2,621 servers in FY26.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 447.12 crore in FY26 from Rs 368.31 crore in the preceding fiscal. Its profit after tax increased to Rs 37.94 crore from Rs 30.22 crore in FY25.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,225 crore and profit after tax of Rs 42.57 crore.

According to a Frost & Sullivan report, India's AI server market is projected to grow from Rs 45,510 crore in FY26 to Rs 1,82,820 crore in FY32, registering a compound annual growth rate of around 26 per cent.

Its key customers include Black Box, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, SMC Global Securities, Yotta Data Services and Western Digital Technologies, among others.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. (PTI)