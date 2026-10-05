AI-Human Synergy Needed In Agriculture: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for synergy between artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence to address emerging challenges in agriculture and horticulture, including climate change, resource constraints and sustainability.

Addressing the inaugural function of the international symposium on “AI and Robotics for Gen-Z Farming” at the Shalimar Convention Centre, SKUAST-Kashmir, LG Sinha said he would like to stress that artificial intelligence and human intelligence should work together.

The LG stressed the need for innovations that benefit farmers and society at large.

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He said the challenges confronting agriculture could not be addressed with tools of the past and called for the adoption of new technologies to increase production while using fewer resources.

“With limited resources, we won’t be able to produce more. We need to find out how we can protect agriculture from the effects of climate change and make agriculture and horticulture sustainable,” Sinha said.

He expressed hope that the symposium would help develop solutions through AI, robotics and other emerging technologies.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir was an appropriate place to deliberate on the future of agriculture, given the region’s rich farming traditions and the challenges faced by farmers over generations.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the significant role of women in agriculture, saying women-led engineering innovations should move beyond discussions and translate into practical solutions.

Referring to labour force data, he said a significant proportion of rural women were engaged in agriculture, while many continued to contribute to the sector without adequate remuneration.

LG Sinha further called for innovations in smart farming, AI and robotics to be inclusive and focused on the needs of small and marginal farmers, as well as women engaged in agriculture. (KNO)