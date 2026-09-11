AI-based Water Pump Monitoring System launched by PHED Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Marking an important milestone towards modernizing Jammu's urban water-supply infrastructure, the AI-based Monitoring and Automation System for Water Supply Infrastructure was inaugurated today by Dr Devansh Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

The initiative has been undertaken with the objective of strengthening the monitoring, management and operational efficiency of the urban water-supply system. The JMC and Jal Shakti Department have been focusing on ensuring reliable and uninterrupted water supply to citizens, with greater adoption of advanced technology being an important step in this direction.

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Under the project, 418 AI-based panels are being installed at various tubewells and pumping stations in the PHE Jammu urban area under JMC City Grants, at a total estimated cost of Rs 5.83 crore. A key feature of the system is the use of AI and Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) to continuously monitor the electrical and operational parameters of pumps and motors.

PHED engineers will be able to remotely switch pumps ON/OFF and monitor pumping stations through a mobile application, with pump status, electrical parameters, trip conditions and other critical information available in real time.

The system also provides protection and alerts against dry run, overload, reverse phase, phase imbalance, voltage and frequency variations and short circuits, besides anti-theft, intruder and tamper alerts.

AI-based analysis will help identify pump health and abnormal operating conditions at an early stage, enabling predictive and preventive maintenance, reducing downtime, improving equipment utilization and enhancing energy efficiency.

Another important feature is AI-based flow estimation, through which water discharge can be estimated using electrical parameters and power correlation, reducing dependence solely on conventional flow sensors.

The initiative is in line with the broader vision of the Government of India's AI Mission, which seeks to leverage AI for improved governance, public-service delivery and operational efficiency.