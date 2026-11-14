AI-assisted self-diagnosis surfaces in Kashmir clinics

Patients arrive with jargon, ready-made assessments

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Nov 13: In a major shift, doctors say that large numbers of patients visiting clinics in Kashmir arrive with ready-made diagnosis, fluent in medical jargon and using unfamiliar scientific terms to describe their conditions as many turn to ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) tools before seeing a doctor.

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Physicians say they are increasingly encountering patients who describe their symptoms in unusually technical language, arrive with possible diagnoses or present AI-generated interpretations of their laboratory reports.

Doctors say more patients, particularly those from urban and educated backgrounds, are using AI platforms to understand their illnesses, explore possible causes and learn about treatment options before consulting specialists.

Dr Suhail Naik, a noted paediatrician, said parents sometimes use an unusual number of medical terms and scientific expressions while describing their children's illnesses, suggesting they have searched online or consulted ChatGPT.

"When parents start using an unusually large number of medical terms and scientific jargon while describing their child's illness, we often understand that they have either Googled or GPT-ed the symptoms," he said.

Dr Mir Mujtaba Ahmad, a gastroenterologist at GMC Anantnag, said some patients, particularly those with moderate to high levels of education, used ChatGPT to understand their illnesses and explore possible treatment options before consulting specialists.

Dr Rehana Kausar, a public health specialist, said people were increasingly using AI platforms to explore possible diagnoses, understand treatment options and check medication side effects.

She said doctors could sometimes identify such use from the language patients employed while explaining their health concerns.

Prof Shariq Masoodi, a renowned endocrinologist, said some patients arrived with their own interpretations of symptoms, while others brought AI-generated explanations of their laboratory reports.

"The easy availability of these tools and their ability to explain medical information in simple language make them attractive. I see this as a positive change, provided people use them responsibly," he said.

Masoodi said AI platforms could explain common medical conditions and suggest possible diagnoses, but their accuracy depended on the information supplied by users and the complexity of the medical problem.

Dr Nasir Shamas, a physician at JLNM Hospital, said consulting a doctor remained more reliable than relying solely on AI-generated information.

AI could provide information and help patients seek clarifications, he said, but proper assessment required a clinical examination.

Offering a more cautious assessment, Dr Shabana Ashraf, from GMC Srinagar's Department of Medicine, said she had not encountered many patients arriving with clear AI-generated diagnoses or a firm understanding of their conditions based on ChatGPT.

A few patients, she said, appeared to have partially understood or misunderstood their symptoms through AI.

Doctors cautioned that the use of medical terminology alone could not establish whether a patient had consulted ChatGPT, as similar information was also available through conventional internet searches.

They said AI tools could help patients become better informed and prepare questions before consultations, but their responses should be treated as preliminary information rather than confirmed medical advice or a substitute for professional diagnosis.