Ahmedabad media delegation begins four-day tour of Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: A 10-member media delegation from Ahmedabad arrived in Jammu today for a four-day press tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to familiarise journalists with the region's cultural heritage, developmental initiatives and major infrastructure projects.

The delegation was received at Jammu Airport by PIB officials. During the first day of the tour, the journalists visited the historic Amar Mahal Palace, where they were taken on a guided tour and briefed about its historical and cultural significance. The delegation also visited the Raghunath Temple.

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During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to tour several important institutions and development projects across the Jammu division. These include IIT Jammu and major infrastructure projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

The team is also scheduled to visit the Chenab Rail Bridge, Salal Hydroelectric Project in Reasi district and Biotech Park in Kathua, besides other important projects.

The press tour is aimed at providing the participating journalists with first-hand information about the development and infrastructure initiatives being undertaken in the region, along with an opportunity to explore Jammu's rich cultural heritage.

The delegation will also interact with officials and stakeholders during the tour.

The delegation is being led by Media and Communication Officer, PIB Ahmedabad, Jitendra Yadav, along with other PIB officials.