Ahmedabad journalists visit PIB, IIT Jammu, NHAI projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: A team of journalists from Ahmedabad visited the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jammu, as part of PIB's media outreach programme highlighting developmental initiatives of the Central Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation interacted with Director, PIB Jammu, Neha Jalali, who briefed the journalists about the purpose of the media tour and highlighted initiatives undertaken in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370. She said the programme seeks to provide media representatives first-hand exposure to infrastructure and research initiatives in the region.

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The journalists subsequently visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, where they received briefings on research and indigenous technology development. They interacted with faculty, researchers, students and innovators.

Director, IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, apprised the delegation of the institute's focus on research aligned with national priorities and requirements of J&K and the Himalayan region.

The delegation was briefed on indigenous technologies, including a Building Management System for cooling and HVAC infrastructure using advanced controllers, AI-based maintenance and digital twin technology. It also learnt about Litter Vision, an IIT Jammu initiative using AI, IoT-enabled smart bins, UAV surveillance and GPS-enabled waste reporting to address plastic waste along fragile Himalayan pilgrimage routes, particularly the Amarnath Yatra corridor.

At the IC-ResQ Lab, researchers showcased semiconductor and chip technology projects, including the indigenous iPACE-CHIP pacemaker chip being developed under the Chips to Start-up Programme. The delegation also visited the PEACE Research Group and I3C and I2EDC ProtoSpace Lab, where it was briefed on research, start-up incubation, product development and rapid prototyping.

Journalists visited NHAI infrastructure projects, including the Kathua-Katra stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

Project Director, NHAI, Udhampur, Ish Gupta briefed them on the expressway's progress and features, stating that the Jammu stretch is expected to be completed by November 2027. He apprised them of a proposed parallel two-lane tunnel tube to the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring traffic movement on NH-44.