Ahmadabad media delegation visits Biotech Park Kathua, gathers insights of Agri-Startups & Bio-incubation activities

Kathua: Ahmadabad based media delegation which is on tour to J&K, locally coordinated by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), visited the Industrial Biotech Park (IBTP), Kathua, to see the biotechnology, startup and agriculture-related initiatives being implemented through CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu.

The visit was part of the delegation’s ongoing press tour of CSIR-IIIM and its associated facilities, showcasing the institute’s work in taking scientific research from laboratories to farmers, startups, industry and society.

The delegation was briefed about the BioNEST Bioincubation Centre and Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IBTP Kathua, which provide support to technology-based startups and innovators through scientific facilities, mentorship and infrastructure for product development, testing and validation.

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Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Saurabh Saran, PI, BioNEST IIIM-TBI, spoke about the incubation and entrepreneurship activities being carried out through the institute.

“Under the leadership of Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu and CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow, CSIR-IIIM is strengthening its incubation and innovation ecosystem by providing entrepreneurs access to scientific mentorship, research infrastructure and technical support to convert promising ideas into market-oriented products,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suphla B. Gupta, Nodal Aroma Mission, apprised the delegation about the Aroma Mission and Floriculture Mission of CSIR-IIIM and the institute’s work with farmers in medicinal and aromatic plants.

She highlighted the promotion of lavender cultivation under the Purple Revolution, along with the development of quality planting material, scientific cultivation practices, post-harvest management, processing and value addition.

“CSIR-IIIM’s Aroma Mission has helped expand lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, with cultivation now spread over around 1,500 hectares and benefiting more than 5,000 farmers,” she said.

Dr. Gupta explained that the focus of the Aroma Mission was not limited to cultivation but extended across the entire value chain, from providing quality planting material and improving farm practices to harvesting, processing, distillation and marketing of value-added products.

“The institute has facilitated lavender oil production and value addition, with annual extraction crossing 4,000 kg of lavender oil, while revenues generated through the lavender ecosystem have exceeded ₹18 crore,” she added.

She said the availability of processing and distillation facilities had helped farmers and local entrepreneurs derive greater economic value from aromatic crops. The initiative has also created opportunities in areas such as oil extraction, product development, packaging and marketing, thereby generating additional avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Gupta further said that CSIR-IIIM was working to promote integrated farming approaches, including the integration of beekeeping with aromatic and other crops. Besides improving pollination, she said, beekeeping could provide farmers with an additional source of income.

She also highlighted CSIR-IIIM’s efforts to provide farmers with scientific guidance and technical support at different stages of cultivation, enabling them to adopt improved practices and make medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation a more viable source of livelihood.

Dr. Amit Nargotra, Scientist-F, briefed the delegation on the scope of Artificial Intelligence-driven innovations, covering the potential of emerging technologies in scientific research, innovation and technology development.

Earlier, Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Mir, CEO, BioNEST Bioincubation Centre, IBTP, made a detailed presentation on the BioNEST Bioincubation Centre and the Centre of Excellence at Kathua.

He apprised the visiting journalists of the facilities available for emerging entrepreneurs and innovators, particularly in biotechnology, agriculture, nutrition and health.

“IBTP Kathua has an Agri, Nutri and HealthTech Bio Incubator that is supporting technology-driven ventures in agriculture, nutrition and healthcare. The facility is also supporting the establishment of a Centre of Excellence aimed at strengthening research and innovation infrastructure in the region,” he said.

The delegation was also informed about the wider startup ecosystem of CSIR-IIIM. The Jammu BioNEST incubator has registered 165 startup companies, with 10 incubatees at the product-development stage and three startups having launched products in the market. More than 1,000 students have also been trained through skill-development programmes.

At IBTP Kathua, the Agri, Nutri and HealthTech Bio Incubator is supporting the development of an ecosystem bringing together biotechnology, agriculture, nutrition, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

The media delegation later visited laboratory facilities at IBTP, where scientists explained the research and technology-development infrastructure available at the park.

The visit was followed by a tour of the Biofarm at IBTP, giving the journalists a first-hand view of field-level applications of scientific interventions and the institute’s efforts to connect laboratory research with agriculture.

The programme concluded with interactions between the visiting media professionals and CSIR-IIIM scientists and officials, followed by a vote of thanks by Dr. Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager, IIIM-TBI.