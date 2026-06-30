Ahead Of Shri Amarnath Yatra, Railway Police Jammu Tightens Security, Detains 24 Suspects In Three Days

Jammu, Jun 30: Ahead of upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, the Railway Police Jammu has strengthened security arrangements at Railway Station Kathua, Jammu, and other areas under its jurisdiction and also detained 24 suspects in three days to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

As per the officials during a preventive checking drive conducted by GRP Jammu at Railway Station Kathua, four suspected persons were found roaming under suspicious circumstances.

They were detained for verification, and two preventive complaints under relevant sections were registered against them.

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All four accused persons were produced before the Executive Magistrate First Class (EMIC), Kathua for further legal action.

Subsequently, they said that six suspected persons were detained at Railway Station Jammu, and three preventive complaints were registered against them and all of them were produced before the Executive Magistrate 1st Class (EMIC), Rakh Bahu, Jammu for further legal action.

They stated that Railway Police Jammu has detained a total of 24 suspected persons during the last three days from areas under its jurisdiction as part of preventive security measures. The Railway Police is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for pilgrims and the general public during Shri Amarnath Yatra.

"Preventive checking and surveillance will continue throughout the Yatra to maintain peace, security, and public safety," they added.