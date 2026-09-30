Jalandhar, Sep 30: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally here on Wednesday, a bomb threat email was received, targeting schools, the rally site, Devi Talab temple and the court complex, officials said.

A police officer said they are technically analysing the email and trying to find its origin.

Security has been stepped up at the rally site and Devi Talab temple, following the Union Home Minister's Jalandhar visit.

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Shah will address a public gathering in village Paragpur, Jalandhar, as the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' concludes. Launched on September 18, the yatra travelled through all 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab, covering 4,000 kilometres, and reached Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Police said the bomb threat email mentioned targeting schools, the rally site, Devi Talab temple and the court complex.

The fresh scare comes on the heels of similar threats reported in recent months from multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, where such emails later turned out to be hoaxes. (Agencies)