Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, SOG And NSG Conducts Joint Training Exercise In Jammu

JAMMU, Jun 13: Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and National Security Guards (NSG) successfully conducted a week-long joint training exercise ‘Shakti Sangam’ here, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The exercise was conducted as authorities intensified preparations for the 57-day Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 3. The Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in the summer capital Jammu serves as the main base camp for the pilgrims coming from across the country before leaving for Kashmir to pay their obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine.

The yatra takes place from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar a day before the start of the yatra.

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Conducted from Jun 8 to 13, the exercise involving the SOG Jammu team and the NSG commandoes was designed to enhance operational preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and improve response capabilities against evolving security threats, the spokesman said.

During the exercise, personnel underwent key areas of training, including intervention tactics, hostage rescue operations, employment of force multipliers, handling and deployment of bomb disposal equipment, counterdrone measures, use of night vision devices, and live firing practices.

The participants also engaged in scenario-based exercises aimed at improving real-time decision-making and coordinated response during critical incidents, he said.

He said the joint exercise provided a valuable platform for personnel of SOG Jammu and NSG to exchange expertise, share best practices, and enhance interoperability in conducting complex security operations.

The training emphasised seamless coordination, precision, and adaptability in addressing contemporary security challenges, the spokesman said. He said senior officers overseeing the exercise highlighted that such collaborative training initiatives are essential for maintaining a high state of operational readiness and ensuring an effective response to emerging threats.

He said the successful culmination of 'Shakti Sangam' marks another step towards strengthening the capabilities of security forces through continuous training and capacity building. (Agencies)