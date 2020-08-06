Agya Kour installed as President of Rotary Club Jammu Mid Town

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Aug 6: Installation ceremony of President of Rotary Club Jammu Mid Town was arranged in here today in the presence of the members of the Club.

Rtn Agya Kour, has been installed as President for the Rotary Year 2020-21 by the installation officer Rtn CA Amit Gupta who is also the Assistant Governor of this Club.

President Rtn Agya Kour, while addressing the house, shared her future plans and also assured to increase the club membership.

Total 4 new members were inducted during the installation ceremony and they were duly pinned by the Rtn Sanjeev Vaid, Zonal Chairman, Rtn CA. Amit Gupta AG and Rtn Agya Kour, Club President.

The function was also attended by District Chair Membership and New Club Development Rtn Adeep Mehta and Distt Secretary Membership Extension and Distt Chair WINS Rtn. P S Jaggi.