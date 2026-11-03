Agriculture Technocrats meet Director Agriculture

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: In order to discuss two long-pending issues concerning Agriculture Technocrats working in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a delegation of Agriculture Technocrats (AEAs/JAEOs) of Jammu Province met with the Director Agriculture, Anil Gupta.

During the meeting, the delegation strongly raised the demand for extension of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to Rehbar-e-Zirat (ReZ) employees under Government Order No. 305-F of 2026 dated 28/09/2026.

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They also highlighted the long-pending demand for the cadre merger of Agriculture Extension Assistants (AEAs) and Junior Agriculture Extension Officers (JAEOs), emphasizing the need for a favourable resolution in the larger interest of the employees and the department.

The Director was apprised of the concerns and expectations of Agriculture Technocrats from Jammu Province.

The delegation expressed hope for a positive and favourable outcome on both issues.

The association reiterated its commitment to pursuing these genuine demands through peaceful, democratic and constructive dialogue with the concerned authorities.