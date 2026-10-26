Agriculture graduates demand recruitment reset

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: The protest by Agriculture graduates in J&K continues for 35th day today demanding Government intervention, restoration of direct recruitment opportunities and a time-bound process for filling vacant posts in the Agriculture Department.

The protesting graduates said their grievances remained unaddressed and sought a meeting with the Agriculture Minister to discuss their demands, including a review of the existing recruitment rules governing Junior Agriculture Extension Officers (JAEOs) and Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs).

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Tajamul Mansoor, an agriculture graduate, said they had been waiting for the Government to address their concerns and initiate a dialogue on recruitment-related issues.

"Our demand is for a transparent recruitment system that gives qualified agriculture graduates a fair opportunity to compete for Government posts. We want the Government to hear our grievances and take concrete steps to address them," he said.

A key demand concerns the JAEO cadre governed by SRO-442, under which the protesters claimed the existing framework provides a 100 per cent promotion quota, leaving no provision for direct recruitment.

They have sought a review of the rules to allow qualified agriculture graduates to compete for these posts.

The graduates have also demanded an 80:20 ratio between direct recruitment and promotion in the gazetted AEO cadre under SRO-433.

They said the existing arrangement provides an 80 per cent quota for promotion and only 20 per cent for direct recruitment, limiting opportunities for aspiring candidates.

Basit Ahmad, another agriculture graduate, said the prolonged absence of recruitment notifications had added to the uncertainty among agriculture graduates seeking employment.

"Direct recruitment to gazetted AEO posts has not been advertised since 2008, while recruitment in the JAEO cadre has also remained absent for around a decade. We are seeking a time-bound process so that vacant posts are identified and referred to the concerned recruiting agency without further delay," he said.

The protesters have urged the Government to identify vacant posts and refer them to the concerned recruiting agency within a defined timeframe.

They have also sought a special recruitment drive to fill accumulated vacancies and provide clarity to unemployed agriculture graduates.