Agriculture graduates continue protest for 3rd-day at SKUAST-K Wadura Campus

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Agriculture graduates today continued their protest for the third consecutive day at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Wadura Campus in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, demanding greater direct recruitment opportunities in the Agriculture Production Department.

The protest, organised by the Agriculture Graduates Association Jammu and Kashmir (AGA-JK), is aimed at pressing the Government to address what the graduates describe as prolonged restrictions on direct recruitment to key posts in the department.

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The protestors said the direct recruitment quota for Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO), earlier fixed at 50%, was reduced to 20% through SRO-433 of 2004 and alleged that the provision has remained largely unutilised for more than two decades.

It also objected to changes in the recruitment rules for Junior Agriculture Extension Officer (JAEO), saying the earlier 60% direct recruitment provision was changed through SRO-442 of 2017, making the post entirely promotional.

They said agriculture professionals were needed to take scientific research and new technologies to farmers. “Even after studying agriculture, we are not getting an entry in the department. So tell me, where will we go? We have even done a PhD here. We have done a postdoc here,” the graduate said.

The protestors demanded disclosure of sanctioned and vacant posts, clarification on pending and proposed recruitments, restoration or enhancement of direct recruitment opportunities, age relaxation for candidates affected by recruitment delays and a regular recruitment calendar.

The protesters said they would continue their agitation until the government responds to their demands.