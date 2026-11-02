Agri graduates suspend protest after Minister’s assurance

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 1: Agriculture graduates in J&K today temporarily suspended their 41-day-long protest following assurances from Agriculture Production Minister Javid Ahmad Dar on addressing their long-pending recruitment and service-related demands.

The decision was taken after a delegation of the Agriculture Graduates Association of J&K, led by Dr Zakir Amin, met Dar in the presence of the Director of Agriculture, Kashmir, and other departmental officials.

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The delegation raised concerns over the prolonged recruitment freeze in the Agriculture Production Department, alleging that no gazetted-level recruitment had been made in nearly two decades and no non-gazetted recruitment in the past decade, leaving successive batches of agriculture graduates, postgraduates and PhD scholars without opportunities to enter Government service.

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The association submitted a memorandum seeking recruitment against vacant departmental posts, restoration of direct recruitment in various cadres and comprehensive restructuring of the existing recruitment framework.

During the meeting, Dar acknowledged the concerns raised by the delegation, particularly the alleged injustice faced by agriculture graduates in the Junior Agriculture Extension Officer (JAEO) cadre.

He agreed to pursue the merger of the Agriculture Extension Assistant (AEA) and JAEO cadres, with the creation of JAEO posts at the block level while retaining the existing posts.

On the demand for changes in the direct recruitment-to-promotion ratio, Dar informed the delegation that a 50:50 ratio in the gazetted cadre had already been proposed and approved.

He assured that the proposal would be taken forward after completion of the necessary formalities, including the framing of Transaction of Business Rules (TOBR).

The graduates have been demanding restoration of direct recruitment in the JAEO cadre under SRO-442 and implementation of an 80:20 direct recruitment-to-promotion ratio in the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) gazetted cadre under SRO-433.

They have also sought revocation of the existing SROs and comprehensive cadre reorganisation.

Dar further assured the delegation that pending court cases hampering recruitment would be taken up with the Law Department and other competent authorities to resolve the legal hurdles.

Emphasising the need for lasting reforms in service rules rather than temporary arrangements, he indicated that the process could take between six months and one year.

Following the meeting, association decided to temporarily suspend its protest, which had been underway at the Faculty of Agriculture, SKUAST-K's Wadura campus in north Kashmir's Sopore for the past 41 days.

The association said the suspension was in view of the assurances extended by the minister and would remain in force pending tangible progress towards fulfilment of its demands.

It, however, reserved the right to decide its future course of action based on the implementation of the commitments.