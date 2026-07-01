Agri Deptt seizes 80 bags of subsidised urea being smuggled to Punjab

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 30: The Agriculture Department has seized 80 bags of subsidised urea meant for farmers of J&K which was being transported towards Punjab illegally. The Department has also registered a FIR under relevant sections of law against the culprit at Police Station, (PS) Kathua in this regard.

The seizure was made by the Enforcement Wing of Agriculture Production Department.

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Officials said acting on the directions of Director Agriculture Jammu and Controller of Fertilizers, J&K UT, Anil Gupta, the Enforcement Wing of the Agriculture Production Department achieved a major success in its ongoing drive against the illegal diversion and misuse of subsidized fertilizers. The enforcement team intercepted truck bearing Registration Number PB06BA-1514 which was carrying 80 bags of subsidised urea and was on its way to Punjab, they added.

Officials said during routine enforcement and inspection operations, the Departmental enforcement team comprising Enforcement Inspector Kathua, Anil Gupta, and Agriculture Extension Assistant, Rajesh Kumar, in coordination with Assistant Director Law Enforcement (ADLE), Jammu, Kuldeep Singh, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number PB06BA-1514 carrying 80 bags of subsidized urea.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being transported illegally towards Punjab in violation of the provisions of the Governing regarding the movement and distribution of subsidized fertilizers.

The enforcement team immediately seized the vehicle along with the entire stock of urea to prevent the diversion of fertilizers intended for the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir.

Subsequently, an FIR has been registered at Police Station (PS) Kathua against the persons involved. Further investigation is underway, and legal action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law.

Director Agriculture Jammu and Controller of Fertilizers, J&K , Anil Gupta, has reiterated the Department's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers and ensuring that agricultural inputs supplied under Government subsidy schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized that strict action will continue against individuals involved in the illegal transportation, diversion, black marketing, or misuse of subsidized fertilizers.

The Agriculture Department has advised fertilizer dealers, transporters, and other stakeholders to strictly adhere to the prescribed guidelines and statutory provisions governing the storage, sale, transportation, and distribution of subsidized fertilizers. The Department has also appealed to the public to report any instances of illegal diversion or misuse of agricultural inputs to the concerned authorities.