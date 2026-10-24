Agri Deptt plans saffron corm nurseries as illegal sale of planting material raises concern

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Agriculture Department has identified nearly 117 kanals of land in Pampore to develop a saffron corm nursery and plans to use additional land at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) farm in Bonera for the same purpose, as the illegal movement of planting material outside the Valley raises concerns over the future of the region's prized crop.

The proposed nurseries aim to increase the availability of quality saffron corms, which are essential for replenishing existing fields and expanding cultivation. The move comes as some farmers, discouraged by low returns from saffron cultivation, have begun selling corms to growers in other states, threatening the availability of planting material in Kashmir.

Advertisement

The saffron industry is already grappling with erratic weather, declining yields and a shrinking area under cultivation. The growing demand for corms in non-traditional saffron-growing areas has further encouraged their sale outside the Union Territory.

Saffron corms are bulb-like underground structures from which the plants grow and reproduce. Their availability is crucial for maintaining existing plantations and expanding cultivation in Kashmir.

The price of saffron corms has increased from around Rs 10,000 per quintal in 2004 to nearly Rs 2 lakh, according to industry representatives, making their sale an attractive option for farmers struggling to recover their cultivation costs.

"The farmers have not been getting returns commensurate to their investment in cultivating saffron. They are discouraged, and that is why they are sending corms to other states," the president of the Saffron Growers Association, Abdul Majeed, said.

He said the movement of corms usually takes place in August and September and warned that their continued transportation outside the Valley could weaken the region's capacity to sustain saffron cultivation.

He said corms taken outside Kashmir no longer contribute to the natural multiplication of planting material in local fields. "Those who take the corms outside have to buy them again the next year, which makes it a useless exercise," he said.

A senior Principal Scientist at the Srinagar branch of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Nasheman Ashraf said the shortage of quality planting material was emerging as the biggest threat to saffron cultivation.

"The decline in planting material is currently the biggest threat to the saffron crop," the scientist said, adding that existing saffron fields were not being replenished effectively because of the non-availability of quality corms. "If we want to expand cultivation in non-traditional areas, we still need planting material," the scientist said.

The scientist called for the establishment of dedicated nurseries and the large-scale implementation of tissue-culture techniques to multiply saffron corms.

He said the department had identified nearly 117 kanals of land in Pampore for developing a saffron corm nursery. "Additional land at the CSIR-IIIM farm in Bonera, Pulwama would also be used to establish a nursery once it was handed back to the Agriculture Department,"he said.