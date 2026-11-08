Agniveers: Beyond Four Years

The Government's decision to grant Agniveers a two-year extension, with a pathway to permanent recruitment, is a welcome and well-judged step. Announced just over three weeks before around 18,300 members of the first batch were due to leave the forces, it shows a Government that listens to the services and is willing to refine a scheme in light of experience. It also brings reassurance at a moment when thousands of young people were preparing for an uncertain transition. Soldiering is not an ordinary occupation. Holding a border post in sub-zero temperatures, at oxygen-starved altitudes or in the searing heat of the desert is not work that suits everyone. It demands physical endurance, mental resilience and a willingness to put the nation before oneself. It cannot be compared to a nine-to-five desk job, with its fixed hours, predictable routines and the comfort of going home each evening. A soldier's duty does not end when a shift does.

Technology has certainly transformed the nature of warfare. Drones, satellite surveillance and electronic sensors have changed how battles are planned and fought. Yet certain frontiers remain where manual patrolling is unavoidable. Reading difficult terrain and responding to the unexpected still call for trained human beings. Technology supplements the soldier; it does not substitute for him. This is why the extension makes such sense. Making a soldier battle-ready takes considerable time, and the state invests substantial resources in the process. Weapons handling, field craft, discipline and unit cohesion are not acquired in a few months. By offering willing Agniveers a further two years, the Government ensures that this investment continues to serve the nation, and that the skills, fitness and technological aptitude the services have praised are retained rather than lost. Experienced hands also mentor newer recruits, strengthening the unit as a whole.

The CDS outlined the changes clearly. The 75 per cent of Agniveers not retained at the end of four years will be offered an additional two-year engagement, with higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits. After that, all of them can be enrolled as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and the selection criteria. In his words, the Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the defence forces. That is a reassuring message for young recruits and their families. The decision also sits comfortably with the Government's stated goals. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the changes as part of long-term structural reforms aimed at a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. The Agnipath scheme continues, and the 25 per cent retained after four years will retain seniority over those absorbed later. The reform therefore keeps the scheme's core principles intact while addressing the aspirations of those who serve. It also balances fiscal prudence with operational needs.

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Indeed, the General reminded the country that the scheme was never cast in stone. The services promised continuous review and evaluation of Agniveers' performance, and this announcement shows that promise being honoured. It is a mark of mature governance to adjust policy on the basis of evidence and feedback from those who understand military requirements best. The objective assessment, which found outstanding skills, motivation, fitness and technological prowess among Agniveers, is a tribute to the young men and women themselves. The scheme has also opened various branches of the armed forces to women, and has raised skills and technological adaptability across the services. These gains are worth consolidating. An Agniveer who stays longer becomes a more confident operator, a better team member and, in time, a role model for those who follow.

Clarity on whether the four-plus-two model will apply to future batches would help prospective recruits plan with confidence. Continued consultation with the three services and the commanders in the field will ensure that the scheme evolves in step with operational realities. The long-term security and welfare of those who serve deserve to remain central to every refinement. A sound balance is within reach: a force that is young and energetic yet rich in experience, financially sustainable yet rewarding enough to attract the nation's best. By extending tenure and opening a path to permanent service, the Government has taken a confident step towards that goal.