AGMUT Cadre IAS Officer MamtaYadav posted to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 29: The Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has relieved three IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre from their current assignments to enable them to join their new postings, including one officer transferred to Jammu & Kashmir. As per the order, MamtaYadav, currently serving as Deputy Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has been transferred to Jammu & Kashmir.

Rishita Gupta and Wairokpam Punshiba Singh, also serving as Deputy Commissioner in MCD, have been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep, respectively.

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According to the order, issued by the Services Department (Services-I Branch), the officers will be relieved with effect from the afternoon of July 31, 2026, in compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transfer order dated July 9, 2026.