Agitation can’t justify police excesses: SC

NEW DELHI, July 27: Police excesses or a 'lathi charge' cannot be justified merely because there is an agitation, the Supreme Court said on Monday while observing that the right to peaceful protest is "absolutely guaranteed".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant also said it will hear on Tuesday a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting over exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak during the just concluded agitation spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Besides, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to take up a separate plea filed by a few family members of those police personnel who were attacked during the protest along with other listed petitions.

The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

"The right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excesses," the CJI said.

"If there is excess committed, it should be independently examined. It's not only a case of Delhi. Uniformity in protocol required... Discipline is integral to the democratic process," the bench observed.

The life of every individual irrespective of who they are is important, the bench asserted when a lawyer said police personnel were also beaten up.

"Injury to individuals, be it to policemen or (students), is of equal concern. We may call upon the state to concern why adequate equipment is not given to police to handle such...they should have helmets," Justice Bagchi said.

"Just because there is agitation does not mean there is 'lathi charge'... self-evolved discipline is needed which is essential to democratic process," the CJI said and urged parties to assist the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said he will assist the court dispassionately.

During a brief hearing, lawyer Fauzia Shakil said police in Bihar allegedly used AK-47 on protestors.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh added that Bihar had also seen a lot of attacks on students. (PTI)