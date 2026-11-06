Aga Ruhullah’s Resignation As Srinagar MP Officially Accepted By Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi, Nov 6: The resignation of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has been formally accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, bringing his tenure as a Lok Sabha member to an end with effect from November 3, 2026.

According to an official notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and published in the Gazette of India on November 5, 2026, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an elected member representing the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, has resigned from his seat in the Lok Sabha.

The notification, bearing number S.O. 6067(E), explicitly states that his resignation has been accepted by the Speaker with effect from November 3, 2026.

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The official notification was issued from New Delhi by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and signed by Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General.

With the acceptance of his resignation, the Srinagar parliamentary seat has formally fallen vacant, setting the stage for the next course of action under the constitutional and electoral framework.

The development marks a significant political moment for Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

The official Gazette notification puts the resignation and its effective date beyond any procedural ambiguity.(KNC)