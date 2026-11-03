Aga Ruhullah Resigns From NC, Hints At Launching New Political Outfit In J&K

Budgam (JK), Nov 3: Srinagar Lok Sabha member Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his resignation from the National Conference at a rally here marking the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Ruhullah, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during an 80-minute speech to his supporters.

In a show of strength, the influential Shia leader lashed out at NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing them of abandoning the fight to restore Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Union of India.

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"All the posturing during elections about restoring Article 370, releasing prisoners, and providing free electricity were just lies. And I cannot continue to be a part of these lies anymore," the Lok Sabha MP said.

He described his resignation from the party as a "decree of freedom".

Ruhullah said that while some people wanted him to form a new political party, he was more interested in launching a movement for the restoration of dignity and respect for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We pleaded for support for them (NC) during the 2024 elections and it has turned out to be a mistake. They might have given up but we have not. We will launch a movement where honest and compassionate people come forward to lead the struggle for restoring what has been snatched from us," he added. (Agencies)