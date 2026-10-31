Aga Ruhullah Reiterates Decision to Resign On Nov 3
National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday announced that he would resign on November 3, the birth anniversary of his father, asserting that his political struggle is driven by principles and public commitments rather than...
National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday announced that he would resign on November 3, the birth anniversary of his father, asserting that his political struggle is driven by principles and public commitments rather than any desire for a position or political authority.
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